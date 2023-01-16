A jury trial is expected to begin today for a Fort Wayne man who was charged with murder after a 2021 shooting.
Derrick D. Dennis II, 27, was charged with murder and an enhancement for using a firearm to commit the crime in September 2021. He was arrested less than 24 hours after the shooting that killed Gery Allen Rucker, who was 19.
Dennis allegedly shot Rucker through a glass front door of an apartment at the Villages of Hanna Sept. 14, 2021. Rucker was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in his chest, and he died there later.
The shooting was captured by surveillance cameras at the apartment complex, court records say.
Rucker, wearing a ski mask, had arrived at the apartment to confront the woman who Dennis was dating, court records say. Video evidence shows Rucker opening the door and looking inside before being shot.
Witnesses said Dennis first shot Rucker through the glass front door before walking through the doorway and standing over the victim as he continued shooting.
When officers interviewed Dennis, they noticed the suspect had fresh scrapes on his forearms, court records say. The video had shown Dennis cutting his arm on the front door’s broken glass as he exited the apartment.
The jury trial for Dennis was initially set for February 2022 before being moved to July. The jury was then postponed to this week because of congestion in Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent’s calendar, online court records say.
The jury trial is expected to take four days.