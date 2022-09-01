A boy who was carrying a gun on school property and who was involved in an altercation with school staff and other adults at a football game Friday at North Side High School was arrested on two charges.
The charges against the juvenile were felony unlawful carrying of a firearm on school property and battery to a school official. The boy was not identified because of his age.
That boy was the only one arrested out of three involved in the altercation that included another boy and an adult male at Friday’s game between Bishop Dwenger High School and North Side. Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman Krista Stockman couldn’t confirm if those involved or the boy arrested were North Side students.
The incident started about 8 p.m. Fort Wayne police working at the football game saw a disturbance between the boy with his companions and the parent of another student, according to an email from Sgt. Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer.
An officer and school staff got between the arguing people at which time the juvenile who was eventually arrested battered a staff member, Webb said. Then the juvenile and the two people with him took off running. Officers found all three after a pursuit.
Officers had been told that the boy who hit the staff member had a firearm on him. An officer and a dog conducted a search and found a 9 mm handgun hidden in a clay pipe sticking out of the ground underneath a detached garage in the 600 block of Stadium Drive , Webb said.
The other boy and adult from the pursuit who weren’t arrested have been banned from Fort Wayne Community Schools property.
Stockman said no one in the altercation was seriously hurt. School officials will look at potential changes in security measures for future events.
“We are always reviewing our security procedures,” Stockman said. “So certainly, when something happened – or nearly happened – (we ask ourselves) was there something we should improve on.”
The district has many safety measures in place, not all of them known to the public. The more noticeable ones include police officers at events such as football games and security cameras on school property, she said.
“When we’re going to have a large group, we’re going to have security,” Stockman said.