A juvenile was arrested on a reckless homicide charge after fatally another juvenile Monday night, police said.
Fort Wayne police were called about 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive. Officers were told of a shooting and found a juvenile who had been shot inside a home.
The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. Another juvenile was found a short time later at another location and arrested on a reckless homicide charge.
The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the Allen County coroner's and prosecutor's offices.