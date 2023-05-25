A juvenile is facing multiple charges in a shooting that left a woman in critical condition last weekend in Fort Wayne.
Police said members of its homicide unit found multiple weapons in the area of 200 Lexington Court and arrested the suspect about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
On Saturday, a woman was left in critical condition after being shot during a large get-together at a residence in the 1500 block of East Lewis Street about 1:30 a.m.
Officers said multiple shots were fired hitting only the woman who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Several people attending the gathering left before police arrived.
The juvenile suspect is at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.
No further information was provided.