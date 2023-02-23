A male juvenile is dead after a Thursday afternoon shooting near McMillen Park.
Fort Wayne Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of McMillen Park Drive about 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
When they arrived on scene, a resident informed them someone might have been shot in her yard. Officers located the teen, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority medics pronounced him dead on the scene.
Police believe an altercation occurred nearby and gunfire followed, according to a news release. A gun was located at the scene where the teen was found, the release said.
The shooting remains under investigation by the police department and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.