Kay Kruse, wife of long-time state Sen. Dennis Kruse, has died following a battle with bone cancer.
She was 74.
She died at home surrounded by family on June 20, according to an obituary.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the County Line Church of God, with burial following the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitations will take place at the same church on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., as well as an hour before the service at 10 a.m.
Born in Michigan in 1947, Kay Kruse was active in the community and in politics. A member of the DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club, she served multiple times as a delegate to the Indiana Republican Convention.
Kay Kruse belonged to many organizations, including the Bloomin Budds Home Demonstration Club, the Indiana Assembly Women’s Club and the Indiana Auctioneers Women’s Auxiliary – where she served as former president and is a member of the organization’s Hall of Fame. She also served on the National Auctioneers Auxiliary’s Board of Directors.
According to the obituary, Kay Kruse was a “talented and lifelong singer,” singing for local events, church and in school at Anderson University – then Anderson College.
In 1968, she married Dennis Kruse, who has served in both houses of the Indiana legislature since 1989. Before that, he served as Jackson Township trustee in DeKalb County.
Sen. Kruse, R-Auburn, announced in 2021 that he will retire following his current term, which ends this year.