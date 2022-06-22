Keeping cool on the first day of summer Jun 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The splashpad at Lutheran Park and Gardens on Fairfield Avenue provides a cool place to hang out Tuesday afternoon as temperatures reached the upper 90s to mark the summer solstice. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keeping cool on the first day of summer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Huntington woman pleads guilty to child trafficking Caleb Swanigan, former Homestead, Purdue basketball star, dies Woman dies from storm-related injuries Komets leave Szydlowski off season-ending roster, parting with longtime star Piere's facing fight over outdoor concerts Stocks Market Data by TradingView