Kell Road between Shoaff and Cedar Canyons roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday during storm-sewer installation, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Most Popular
-
Fort Wayne cardiologist ordered to pay $2.67 million to former patient
-
Lutheran Hospital to end heart transplant, inpatient burn services
-
Who could Komets target as next head coach? Here are 15 possibilities
-
Woodlan senior eyes pharmacy career, leaves mark on New Haven
-
Recent divorce filings in Allen County