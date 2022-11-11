In 2014, Jim Swartzlander’s stepmother Martha handed him a somewhat-battered shoebox at Christmastime.
The gift didn’t exactly make the Kendallville man’s day. “My first reaction was ‘What am I going to do with this?’ It’ll just sit in my basement, and I’m going to be the one to throw it out,” he recalled this week.
But when he opened the box, he found it contained 245 letters his late father, Guy Elwin Swartzlander, had sent to his mother, Mabel, during his tour of duty in World War II.
And Jim Swartzlander’s feelings changed.
His dad, who ran the family’s jewelry store in Kendallville until 1991, hadn’t talked much about his experiences in the U.S. Army during the war, Jim said. And, he acknowledged, he didn’t ask much either because at the time he wasn’t interested in what seemed like ancient history.
But once Jim started reading the letters, handwritten on sheer airmail paper or typed on a manual typewriter, he became obsessed. His excitement continued as he went through the numerous photographs and other mementos.
“There was so much I didn’t know,” he said.
The letters tell a typical, yet remarkable, World War II tale of a small-town boy seeing the world and experiencing himself as part of history.
Jim, a retired band teacher, is now sharing the story, including at a program, “Somewhere in World War II,” beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kendallville Community Learning Center. The program also includes exhibits of items from nearly 50 other Kendallville veterans and veterans groups and an honor guard ceremony.
The program’s title pays homage to how the G.I. started his letters home: “Somewhere in France” or “Somewhere in England.” The wording was to disguise troop location.
From photos, Guy Elwin Swartzlander, a supply sergeant, resembles a real-life Radar O’Reilly from the TV show “M-A-S-H” but from an earlier war. Slightly built and just out of high school, Swartzlander looks at the camera from behind round, wire-rimmed glasses and wears a wide-eyed, owlish expression.
He did not see action, but he did have tales to tell, which he sent home on a more-than-weekly basis. His letters describe his 45 days crossing the Atlantic Ocean after seeing the sights of New York City, his participation in Operation Bolero’s enormous buildup of troops in England and his time in France, Belgium and Germany.
Swartzlander did not participate in the bloody invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. But he did see Omaha Beach, the famed landing site, when he arrived there on July 30, 1944, to serve as a driver for the Red Ball Express. The truck convoy supplied Allied troops as they moved quickly across Europe after D-Day.
“He sometimes supplied troops with gasoline and ammunition and Army vehicles on the front lines,” his son said. “He made a contribution” important to the defeat of Adolf Hitler, Jim Swartzlander said.
The soldier also experienced the fierce Nazi “buzz bombing” of Antwerp, Belgium, from an Antwerp suburb, as Hitler “tried to inflict as much damage as possible to slow down the invasion of Germany,” Jim Swartzlander said.
“Though billeted in a chateau, there were three separate occasions when buzz bombs landed within yards of the place,” he said. Windows and doors were blown out; mirrors crashed to the floor.
The buzz bombs, not conventional bombs but early guided missiles, “had this low-pitched drone, and you were OK as along as it continued,” Jim Swartzlander explained. “But when it stopped, you had to quick take cover.”
The information in the letters ranges from the everyday – fixing a window or thanking his mother for sending money – to the “very chilling,” Jim Swartzlander said.
In one letter Swartzlander’s father describes a buzz bomb that landed with such a concussion that “all the air was being sucked out of the room.” That put out a fire in the fireplace, which relit as air returned.
“It was a very strange phenomenon that he saw,” Jim Swartzlander said.
Still, he said, his favorite letter is one his dad, who died in 2005, wrote when he was about to come home to Kendallville in 1945, after spending time in Germany during the surrender.
“For two long years, in fact a little over, I have dreamed of this (time), but it always seemed so far away,” the elder Swartzlander wrote. “Now that it has come, it seems just like a dream, and I’m about half afraid I’ll wake up and find it isn’t true. If it is only a dream, it certainly is a wonderful one.”
Jim Swartzlander said he hopes his experience with the letters will resonate with other World War II veterans’ children and grandchildren. He is willing to talk to other groups about the information he’s organized in 37 three-ring binders during the last few years.
He doesn’t know exactly what he will do with the material. “I do know I want to scan it and make it digital,” he said, “so it’s searchable online. … I don’t want it to get lost.”