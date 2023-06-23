Kids Day at the Allen County Fair Jun 23, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thrill-seekers wait in line to take a spin on the Yoyo ride Thursday at the Allen County Fair. Photos by Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Spectators watch Michael Tome of the Anthony Wayne Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America start a Lego car race Thursday. Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Braelyne Tippmann, 10, rides her horse Pebbles in a practice ring before a 4-H Horse Trail & Western Classes show Thursday at the Allen County Fair. Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Beth Wood of Indiana Wild holds a skunk for a child to pet during a presentation in the activities tent Thursday at the Allen County Fair. Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Griffin holds a python named "Monty" during an Indiana Wild presentation Thursday at the Allen County Fair. Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Beth Wood of Indiana Wild holds a Eurasian eagle owl during a presentation Thursday afternoon at the Allen County Fair Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Tristan Maurer rides his horse "Dusk" in a practice ring before a 4-H Horse Trail & Western Classes show Thursday at the Allen County Fair. Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Fair-goers walk through the midway at the Allen County Fair on Thursday. Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Fair-goers walk through the midway at the Allen County Fair on Thursday. Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kids Day at the Allen County Fair Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular County fair starts Tuesday, a month earlier than usual Juneteenth event celebrates freedom, community Komets set to introduce Jesse Kallechy, 33, as next head coach, sources confirm Man killed in Fort Wayne rollover crash Deaths ruled murder-suicide in Huntertown Stocks Market Data by TradingView