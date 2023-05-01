Klopfenstein Road section closed Wednesday The Journal Gazette May 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Klopfenstein Road is to close from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday between Grabill and Springfield Center roads during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Indiana Basketball Transfer Portal Update: Now what? Recent divorce filings in Allen County Officer who hit, killed pedestrian was involved in four prior crashes Fort Wayne-area restaurants plan Mother's Day brunch, specials FWCS lawsuit blames social media companies for 'mental health crisis' Stocks Market Data by TradingView