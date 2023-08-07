A man who admitted to attacking his girlfriend with a knife in January was sentenced Monday to four years in Community Corrections.
Joseph Teders, 33, was initially charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and two counts of domestic battery and faced up to 30 years in prison. But with a plea agreement he signed last month, Teders pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery in exchange for the dismissal of his three remaining charges.
Teders was arrested in January after police were dispatched to his Fort Wayne home for reports of the knife attack, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Officer Shane Carrier of the Fort Wayne Police Department. The victim said Teders cut her in the back with a kitchen knife as she was getting ready for bed.
As she turned to defend herself, the woman said, Teders cut her in the face with the knife, court records said. She moved to cover her face with her hands, getting cut again.
The cut above the victim’s left eye caused her “extreme pain and blood loss,” according to court records. She called 911 but passed out before talking to a first responder. She was on the floor for eight hours without medical assistance.
Teders left the home shortly after the attack, court documents said.
The victim told police that she and Teders drank tequila before the assault, and the couple didn’t have a history of domestic violence leading up to the attack, the documents said.
Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent accepted the agreement Monday and sentenced Teders to six years with two years suspended. The defendant will serve his time in Allen County Community Corrections rather than prison.
Zent ordered Teders to comply with electronic monitoring at the county’s facility. He must also participate in and complete all required assessments and recommended rehabilitative services while serving his sentence.
After Teders completes his sentence, he will be required to serve two years on probation. The judge issued a no-contact order for the victim for the entirety of Teder’s sentence.