Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw will have a new name and refreshed surgical areas with a $30 million investment announced this morning by Lutheran Health officials.
The hospital will now be known as Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital to reinforce its connection to Lutheran Health Network, a news release said.
The hospital's pre- and post-surgical areas will be expanded and the surgery area will be updated with 13,600 square feet of new space.
“Lutheran Health Network is committed to the residents of Kosciusko County and the surrounding area,” Scott Teffeteller, market chief executive officer for Lutheran Health Network, said in the news release.