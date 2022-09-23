Kress Road section closing next week The Journal Gazette Sep 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kress Road between Feighner and Prine roads is closing from 8 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Wednesday during crossover-pipe replacement and ditch work, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular PFW students react to anti-abortion display Ohio judge approves unearthing body of 14-year-old killed in 1960 Three Rivers Festival executive director steps down after 1 year Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect 3 arrested in Steuben burglary, two of them caught by homeowner Stocks Market Data by TradingView