Kroger is supporting local organizations dedicated to feeding those in need, providing $17,500 for hunger relief in Fort Wayne and Auburn.
The presentations Thursday began with a donation of food and $5,000 in Kroger gift cards to stock the shelves at Friends of the University Pantry at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Kroger said in a news release it was honored to assist the Friends of the University Pantry because the grocery retailer "hears too many stories" of people struggling to put food on the table.
“On campus, students may face challenges trying to balance the cost of food with the expense of books and tuition," said a statement from Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division.
"Those who visit the pantry from off campus may wonder if they can manage food costs alongside other expenses, such as medical bills. I’m proud to see Kroger support the pantry’s community service, ensuring people of all ages can provide nutritious, balanced meals for their families."
“Purdue Fort Wayne is committed to ending college hunger – on our campus and in the larger community,” Eric Manor, director of well-being and recreation, said in a statement.
In Auburn, Kroger representatives also made donations.
At the Auburn Kroger, a $10,000 check was presented to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry of Garrett. The donation will help the organization’s “Meat the Need” program, which provides meat donations to hunger relief agencies across Indiana.
“This generous grant will help our program provide enough meat for nearly 28,000 nutritious meals,” said a statement from Katie DeForest, fund development director for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Also in Auburn, the Auburn Shifters Car Club shared a recent donation of $2,500 in Kroger gift cards among five local food pantries – Warm-a-Heart Community Outreach in Waterloo, Auburn County Line Church Food Bank, Butler Christian Community Church Food Bank, Garrett Community Care Food Bank and the Women's Care Center in Auburn. Each pantry received $500.
Thursday's donations are just one piece of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan, the grocer’s national commitment to ending hunger and waste in our local communities.
The company launched the plan in 2017, pledging to collaborate in the distribution of 3 billion meals in Kroger communities by 2025.
The plan accomplished that goal earlier this year, two years early. Now, Kroger says, upon completion of its merger with Albertsons Cos., the combined company will donate 10 billion meals by 2030 to feed people struggling with hunger.