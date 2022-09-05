Thousands gathered Monday at Headwaters Park for the annual Labor Day Picnic, the first such gathering since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
A regular event in Fort Wayne for decades, the picnic returned this year after a two-year hiatus.
Darryl Esterline, chairman of the Labor Day Picnic and business rep for Sheet Metal Workers Local 20, said dozens of unions and a total of about 50 organizations came together for the event.
Volunteers handed out free food, including hot dogs and chili, and drinks, while event organizers hosted bingo and live music reverberated around the pavilion. The picnic also included activities for children, including bounce houses.
“To get everybody back together again — to get the band back together — it’s just a phenomenal experience,” Esterline said. “Not only coworkers, but families, friends, children.”
A handful of political leaders briefly spoke at the picnic, including Democratic senate candidate Tom McDermott, Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta and Mayor Tom Henry. Both of Jim Banks’ challengers in the 3rd Congressional District — Democrat Gary Snyder and independent Nathan Gotsch — also addressed the crowd.
Ehren Gerdes, president of Teamsters Local 414, said his union doesn’t “care whether you’re Democrat, Republican, independent — we’re going to support any candidate that will support our workers.”
However, both Gerdes and United Auto Workers Servicing Representative Ryan Hiestand partially attributed the recent uptick in pro-union sentiment to policies supported by President Joe Biden.
“Once the Biden administration came in, there’s a lot more support from the NLRB,” Hiestand said.
A Gallup poll released last week showed 71% of Americans approve of labor unions — the highest figure since 1965. That number has steadily risen in the past decade after union support in the U.S. reached its lowest point, 48%, in 2009.
Some local union leaders said working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to that increase.
Lloyd Osborne, president of Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO, said the pandemic was a confusing time — but that collectively bargained contracts are more clear.
He said the national poll data lines up with regional research conducted by the union. Starting today, Osborne said, the AFL-CIO will start an ad campaign in Indiana on “commercials, radio and social media” about how to start a union or become a member of an existing union.
“We’ve actually took some polls in this area about the support for unions, collective bargaining rights, freedom to choose a union,” Osborne said. “It’s a lot higher than we even expected it to be. We’re very excited about that.”
Gerdes said other factors that have contributed to the increase in support include greater awareness of what he referred to as “a huge movement of corporate greed” in the U.S. along with broken promises during the administration of former President Donald Trump.
“The worker was promised a lot of things by the administration. None of those things came to fruition,” Gerdes said. “You can blame that on COVID; you can blame that on whatever you want to blame it on. But at the end of the day, there were a lot of promises made, and a lot of blue-collar workers voted that way, and they didn’t see anything from that vote.”
Sandra Vohs and Andra Kosmoski — presidents of the Fort Wayne Education Association and the East Allen Educators Association, respectively — both said that for teachers, the biggest labor issue today is working conditions in schools.
“The teacher shortage isn’t all about money… Right now, it’s about the work environment,” Kosmoski said. “We’re having more and more put on our plates, and we’re having larger and larger class sizes.”
Since the passage of new statutes in 2011, Indiana teachers unions haven’t been allowed to negotiate for better working conditions during the bargaining process. They’re limited to only negotiating over wages and benefits.
“The best way to get more teachers is to have teachers have a voice in their jobs, in curriculum, in schedules and all those things,” Vohs said. “That’s what this association fights for.”
Steve Lanier serves as chair of UAW Local 2209’s Civil and Human Rights Committee. He said people are starting to understand “bargaining is everything within the workforce.”
He said his union has been a big factor in his life — from helping him make enough money to afford housing to knowing that “if I get sick, I’m going to be OK, because my union fights for me.”
“They fight for our workers’ rights. People should understand, workers’ rights and civil rights are intertwined, along with labor rights, human rights…” Lanier said. “It begins with the people and it ends with the people.”