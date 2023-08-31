Labor Day weekend travel is expected to increase from 2022 and gas prices are projected to be comparable to a year ago, according to statements from AAA Travel and GasBuddy.
AAA booking data for flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises show holiday weekend travel bookings have increased by 4% domestically and 44% internationally.
The top five international destinations for this weekend are Vancouver, Rome, London, Dublin and Paris. Within the U.S., top destinations are Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York and Las Vegas, a news release said.
Katie Robinson, marketing specialist for Fort Wayne International Airport, said the airport expects an increase in passenger traffic with any holiday.
The Federal Aviation Administration predicts that this will be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year so far, behind only the Juneteenth weekend, which included Father’s Day, and the Presidents Day break, the Associated Press reported Thursday.
GasBuddy's annual Labor Day travel forecast predicts the average gas price will be $3.75 a gallon, which is just 3 cents less than last year’s holiday weekend. The average gas price in Indiana on Wednesday was $3.61.
The national average gas price in 2022 was $3.78, according to AAA.
INRIX, a global provider of travel data and insights, expects afternoons to have the most car traffic over the weekend.
Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, said the best time to travel by car over the weekend is in the morning or in the evening for drivers trying to avoid heavy congestion on highways.
“If you must travel during heavy traffic, navigation apps and local departments of transportation can help steer drivers around long delays,” he said in a statement.
The best and worst times to travel vary daily, according to INRIX.
The best time to travel today is expected to be before 7 a.m. The busiest travel time before the weekend officially starts is expected to be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
The worst time to travel Saturday is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with less traffic expected after 6 p.m. Saturday. Traffic on Sunday is expected to be minimal, according to INRIX.
The best time to travel Monday is expected to be after 7 p.m. as heavy traffic is likely between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.