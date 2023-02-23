A sewer-pipe repair on Lafayette Street will restrict a section of Lafayette to one lane for five weeks, beginning Monday, and the city of Fort Wayne recommends drivers allow extra time or use other north-south routes.
The work will require three lanes of Lafayette to be closed during construction, City Utilities said in a statement. It said other lane restrictions on Superior Street will continue through early May during the planned consolidation sewer and stormwater pipe installation, which will eventually connect to the deep rock sewer tunnel.
Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday, the statement said:
• Lafayette between Berry and Main streets: Three lanes will be open as traffic merges down to one lane;
• Lafayette between Main and Superior streets: Three lanes will be closed and one lane open;
• Superior between Lafayette and Clinton streets: One westbound lane open;
• Superior between Clinton and Barr streets: One eastbound lane open.
The intersection at Superior and Barr streets will remain open, the statement said.