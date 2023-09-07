LaGrange County road closure The Journal Gazette Sep 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LaGrange County officials said 700 South from 400 East to 550 East will be closed today.A road crew is working in the area and should finish by 5 p.m. For more information, call 260-463-7491. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Veo removes scooters one week ahead of city's deadline Man in stable condition after shooting at Glenbrook Square Farm-to-fork experience begins at FWCS Teacher Honor Roll: FWCS educator makes students feel loved, valued, smart Sweetwater turns to insider to find next CEO Stocks Market Data by TradingView