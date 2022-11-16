Lahmeyer Road near the intersection with East State Boulevard has reopened to traffic after a closure of nearly two months during a neighborhood improvement project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The road has been closed since Sept. 19 to improve drainage in the Blackhawk Neighborhood, the city said in a statement.
Improvements included 2,230 feet of larger-diameter stormwater pipes and 20 inlet structures to reduce standing water and flooding, the statement said. It said lanes will need to be restricted at times to complete work.