Lahmeyer Road near East State Boulevard will be closed, beginning Monday, until the end of November as crews begin work to improve drainage in the Blackhawk Neighborhood, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A marked detour will use East State, Maysville Road, Trier Road and Lahmeyer for northbound traffic, the city said in a statement. It said southbound traffic will use Trier Road, Maysville and East State.
The neighborhood improvement includes 2,230 feet of larger-diameter stormwater pipes and 20 inlet structures to reduce standing water and flooding, the statement said.