David Findlay, president and CEO of Lake City Bank, acknowledges having a client who was a crook. It's part of public record.
Najeeb Ahmed Khan pleaded guilty in January to fraud and attempted tax evasion and is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
The bank contends it had no role in the scheme, despite collecting fees that eventually added up to more than $13 million. A judge has been asked to decide.
Accusations against Warsaw-based Lake City Bank, holding company Lakeland Financial Corp., company director Bradley Toothaker and four executives, including Findlay, are made in a pending lawsuit filed by bankruptcy trustee Mark T. Iammartino in U.S. Bankruptcy Court's Western District of Michigan, Southern Division.
Iammartino is assigned to the bankruptcy case of Lake City client Najeeb Ahmed Khan and his companies: Khan Aviation Inc. and Interloc Outsourcing Inc. as part of a Chapter 11 filing.
As the liquidating trustee, Iammartino is responsible for compiling a fund and using it to pay off Khan's creditors. Any money that was improperly siphoned from Khan's assets before the bankruptcy filing froze Khan's assets should be added to that fund, according to bankruptcy law. Iammartino contends fees collected by Lake City were taken as part of a criminal conspiracy, with the bank's executives well aware of Kahn's fraud, and should be repaid.
Lake City has filed a motion asking that the case against it be dismissed. That hearing is scheduled for April 17.
In a phone interview Thursday afternoon, Findlay denied knowing anything about the illegal activity until July 2019, when Lake City notified authorities of the scheme and froze Khan's account.
Findlay noted the case is being tried in civil – not criminal – court. Findlay said he's not aware of any law enforcement or bank regulator entity investigating Lake City Bank on suspicion of illegal activity.
"The banks involved in this, including Lake City Bank, are victims of this crime," he said.
The accusations
In a 163-page document, Iammartino accuses four Lake City executives, including Findlay, and director Toothaker of turning a blind eye to Khan's illegal activity.
Check kiting, a form of fraud, involves writing a check while knowing there isn't enough money in the account to cover it, depositing that check into another bank's checking account writing a check on that account and depositing it at yet another bank. The illegal practice takes advantage of the delay between when a bank receives a paper check – and provisionally credits the depositor's account – and when the bank actually receives the money from the bank the check was written on.
By carefully timing when checks are written and deposited, a check kiter can make the same $1 million appear in the balances of multiple accounts in multiple banks at the same time, making it seem like he has more money.
Banks do notice, however, when they are asked to honor a check for that $1 million before the $1 million is paid to them. But it wasn't just $1 million deficits Khan was asking Lake City and other banks to overlook. During the last six months of the scheme, Khan's Interloc Outsourcing checking account was routinely short $100 million at the end of each day, the lawsuit contends.
The resulting fees Lake City Bank assessed Interloc Outsourcing – called uncollected funds fees – added up fast. They were:
• Almost $40,000 a month in 2015;
• More than $108,000 a month in 2016;
• Almost $230,000 a month in 2017;
• More than $400,000 a month in 2018; and
• Almost $650,000 a month in the first six months of 2019.
At times, the lawsuit contends, the checking account was short more than $100 million at the end of the day. By honoring checks drawn on the Interloc Outsourcing account despite the shortfall, Lake City officials were making loans that had not gone through the usual loan approval process, were not backed by collateral and were not reviewed by the bank's board of directors, Iammartino argues.
Findlay didn't dispute the amounts cited in the legal filing, although he said the 39-count lawsuit contains lies and false allegations.
Digging deeper
As part of the discovery phase, Lake City officials provided Iammartino's attorneys with what Findlay described as "over a million pages of documents." Iammartino's lawsuit quotes from some of those documents. Findlay didn't question the accuracy of the quotes but said they were taken "selectively and out of context."
Among the email exchanges cited was one between Doug Samuels, Lake City's vice president, corporate and institutional service manager, and Eric Ottinger, executive vice president and chief commercial banking officer. In it, Samuels expressed concern about the activity in Khan's checking account for Interloc Outsourcing, saying "something just doesn't feel right here."
The date of that email was July 22, 2016.
"I don't think we should allow this to happen. It's natural at times to have negative collected balances due to timing issues, but this is blatant, purposeful movement of funds with the intent to cause these charges ... and I think that is bordering unethical," Samuels said in the email. "I think (Lake City Bank) need to discuss this further and fully understand the processes that are happening and decide how to proceed."
Samuels followed up with a second email three days later. In it, he told Ottinger: "I don't want to have an auditor come through and see this one customer doing this, and ask if we know exactly what is going on and why."
Iammartino alleges that from 2011 to February 2019, Lake City Bank's "automated software internal compliance reporting system generated nearly 3,200 individual 'kiting suspect reports' based on Khan's account activity at Lake City." That number includes 888 alerts triggered from 2011 through the end of 2014 – five years before bank officials reported the activity.
Findlay said "it really came down to (the bank's) fraud detection devices" that helped officials identify Khan's check-kiting activity in July 2019. Findlay said those "devices" were both computer software and seasoned staff.
The reason the activity was discovered at that point, Findlay said, was "because the dollar amount ... escalated rapidly in 2018 into 2019."
Findlay said a successful check-kiting structure starts with smaller amounts of money to test banks' detection systems. Over time, the amounts of money become larger. As a result, it becomes "normalized, a regular part of the clients' banking activities" to see significant amounts of money move into and out of a checking account on a daily basis, Findlay said.
He described Khan's scheme as "a sophisticated kite."
Findlay was unapologetic about the amount of time it took to detect the Khan's admitted check-kiting scheme. He pointed out that of the three banks involved in the circular movement of money – Lake City, KeyBank and Berkshire – Lake City was the one that alerted law enforcement. The other banks are larger than Lake City, he said, but they apparently didn't catch on to the scheme.
What's next
Khan will learn next month how long he will spend in prison for his crimes, which included diverting company money to his personal accounts. He used the proceeds to pay for a lavish lifestyle that included buying what Sotheby's auction house described as "more than 240 highly collectible cars" that were sold for more than $44 million. That money was added to the fund to pay Khan's creditors.
KeyBank lost $142 million after the dust settled from the check-kiting scheme. Interloc Outsourcing clients also lost money that was sent to the payroll processing company for employees' federal taxes to be paid to the government. Instead, Khan embezzled the money.
Lake City expects to learn on April 17 whether its motion to have the case dismissed is successful. A previous motion the bank filed requesting the case be heard in district court only instead of in bankruptcy court and district court was denied.
While the legal wrangling continues, Lake City Bank customers shouldn't worry, Findlay said.
"We're eager for the truth to come out," he said. "It's always good when you've got the truth on your side."