An offshoot of Fort Wayne’s Lancia Homes, known for building single-family housing, is dipping a toe into the multi-family marketplace.
Lancia Properties LLC, Fort Wayne, has asked for nine acres in the 2400 block of West Dupont Road in Perry Township be rezoned from agriculture to multiple-family residential for a development called Odyssey.
According to an application filed with the Department of Planning Services, Odyssey would contain 90 units in rowhouse-style blocks of four and six homes.
The development, just to the west of the former Penn Central Railroad right of way, would have one access point from West Dupont. Odyssey is in the general area of the Walmart shopping center at Lima and West Dupont roads.
Lancia Properties is requesting a waiver of development standards to have the internal separation between the units 10 feet instead of the 25 feet the ordinance requires.
The company says the rezoning and waiver would be of little consequence because “this type of housing is being constructed across Dupont Road,” the application says.
“This will have no adverse effect on any adjoining properties by bringing another quality housing project to the area,” the application says.
If the rezoning and waivers aren’t granted, that would “lower the density of the site,” but the application does not say a rejection would cancel the plan.
No information about the units’ interiors or prices was provided in the application. It also does not state whether the units are for sale or for rent.
Jamie Lancia, listed as the plan’s contact person, could not be reached immediately Tuesday.
The plan will have a public hearing during the Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 13.