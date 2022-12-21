The land for a new county jail at 2911 Meyer Road in Fort Wayne now has a public price tag: $6.3 million.
The number was disclosed Wednesday during the weekly meeting of the Allen County Commissioners. The meeting was moved from its usual 10 a.m. time Friday because of the approaching Christmas holiday.
Commissioners were told the agreement to purchase the 142 acres was not yet signed by all parties. Nelson Peters, commissioners' president, said "a number of contingencies" remain to be worked through, but he expected a signed agreement by the end of the year.
"We felt we were close enough at this point to satisfy the judge" to announce the price, Peters said.
He was referring to federal Judge Damon R. Leichty, overseeing the county's response to his ruling that downtown jail overcrowding and understaffing was violating inmates' constituional rights.
"He (Leichty) knows what's going on ... and he seemed pleased with it," Peters said of progress on securing a site.
The jail price must be at least the average of two appraisals, but Peters said he did not feel comfortable disclosing what the appraisals are. He said the sales agreement is still subject to negotiation before being signed.
The new jail site formerly was part of the International Harvester property. The next hearing before the judge is not until June 2.