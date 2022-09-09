Landin Road section to close The Journal Gazette Sep 9, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Landin Road in New Haven will close from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday during installation of permanent pavement markings, the community announced today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne couple charged with sex trafficking teens Metal recycler moves from Fort Wayne to Huntington County Johnny Appleseed Festival will see 'big change' this month Man dies in motorcycle crash in Fort Wayne Some religious denominations support abortion rights Stocks Market Data by TradingView