The Allen County commissioners have proposed landscape mounding and other measures to screen the site of the proposed new Allen County jail from residential neighbors.
But some of the neighbors in the Sunnymede neighborhood north of the property line say they don’t think that will solve a significant problem they have with the location.
In an application filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals, the county seeks designation for the contingent use for 50 acres zoned general industrial at 2911 Meyer Road.
A contingent use is one that may have been reasonably contemplated but isn’t specifically mentioned as an allowed use in a particular zoning district. The board of zoning appeals can grant permission for contingent uses.
The commissioners say they plan to screen the north side of the site from a residential neighborhood by constructing “a large mound,” which would work in conjunction with a 300-foot setback of the jail building from the property line.
However, neighbors aren’t sure a mound is a good idea. They say it could channel the site’s drainage into their backyards and/or neighborhood streets.
“Every person in my neighborhood, we all (already) have flooding problems,” said Audrey Hill of the Sunnymede neighborhood.
Hill started a change.org petition against the jail site that had 420 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
On their property, Hill’s boyfriend Trevor Ellis has dug a five-foot-deep hole and outfitted it with a pump to push accumulating excess water so it runs down the street and away from the house, she said.
In addition, land and some homes appear to be sinking, and the foundations of homes are cracking, said Hill, a first-time homeowner who has lived in the neighborhood for about a year.
“There are a lot of very upset people” in the neighborhood, Hill said, with concerns of the potential for more water problems. The online petition, which is called “Stop Allen County from Placing a Jail in Our Backyard,” includes comments from many people worried about the impact of the jail on their properties.
Sunnymede Neighborhood President Emily Watkins told the commissioners about the potential mound problem when she spoke at the Dec. 2 public meeting.
“The mounds that you’re wanting to put in will will cause more flooding toward neighborhoods,” she said.
When she tried working with government officials to improve the neighborhood’s drainage and street, she said, she was told it would cost about $4 million. That was considered unaffordable, Watkins said.
Hill expects 30 to 50 people to attend a Jan. 10 meeting with the county commissioners at New Haven Community Center. The time hasn’t yet been determined.
In the board of zoning appeals application, the commissioners say the site is more suitable than some because it is already screened on the west, east and south boundaries by an existing industrial building and mature trees.
A pond is planned for the southern portion of the site to drain stormwater, the application said.
To have a contingent use approved, an applicant must show that adequate storm drainage, water, sewer, other utilities and transportation exist or could be extended to the site.
Applicants are also required to show how the land use will “substantially serve” the community’s health, safety and welfare and not conflict with the county’s comprehensive plan or other land-use plans.
The planning services department has used a new address for the jail site: 3003 Meyer Road. The new address aims to avoid confusion because a building – formerly owned by International Harvester – already uses the address 2911 Meyer Road.
A public hearing for the site will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.