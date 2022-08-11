Opponents of a still-unofficial large-scale solar panel installation in rural southeast Allen County turned out in droves Thursday for an Allen County Plan Commission public hearing.
Room 35 of Citizens Square was in overflow status as an amendment to the county zoning ordinance was discussed. The amendment would update the definition of ground-mounted solar panels to differentiate between small- and large-scale solar projects.
The zoning change was proposed by the Department of Planning Services after the Allen County commissioners last month heard residents of Monroeville and Jefferson Township, many of them farmers, express concerns about a proposed project -- one that could put panels on hundreds of acres of farm ground.
About 100 people -- a very large crowd for a plan commission hearing -- indicated their opposition through a show of hands requested by one speaker.
One resident, Judy Gerardot of Monroeville, said she was presenting a petition against large-scale solar projects signed by 782 county residents.
"We do not want them in our rural area," she said of solar panels. "That is going to surround our home, and many of our neighbors', on all four sides."
When another resident asked those opposed to large-scale solar to stand, almost everyone did.
"I would say there are 50,000 acres in this room," the resident said. "If I was an elected official and wanted some direction on this, I think I would have a pretty clear picture."
Opponents of solar were actually supporting an amendment of county zoning law requested by the Allen County commissioners after hearing residents' concerns last month.
The provision continues to allow small-scale solar installations as a special use in all zoning districts, with few restrictions. However, the new provision says installations are not to exceed 500 panels per parcel and "shall not exceed ground coverage of 20,000 square feet." That's about a half-acre.
Proponents of large-scale solar said the installation would have to qualify, and be approved, for a use variance from the county Board of Zoning Appeals.
The provision, proponents said, would make it almost impossible to install large-scale solar in the county.
Solar technology would aid the drive toward more renewable and less costly energy sources, provide income for farmers and increase the tax base, proponents said.
"What we are seeing here today is filling a need ... and it will benefit us in the long run," said Jim Finan of Hoosiers for Renewables in Indianapolis.
In other business, the plan commission heard proposals for two single-family residential developments, Tever Cay and Oaklynn Reserve. No one spoke in favor or against the developments.
Tever Cay would bring 19 lots to the 15000 block of Dunton Road in Perry Township, which is north of Fort Wayne. Oaklynn Reserve proposes 118 lots near the 8000 block of Schwartz Road south of Douglass Road in Milan Township, which is northeast of Fort Wayne.
The plan commission is scheduled to vote on all the proposals at its business meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 in Room 30 of Citizens Square.