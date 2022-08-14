Dave Gerardot has a vision of part of southeast Allen County’s future, and it gives him chills.
Instead of fields of corn as high as an elephant’s eye – right now, possibly higher – and prolific stretches of soybeans, he’s worried the future will hold rows and rows of solar panels.
Nearby farmers are being asked to allow what some call a solar farm on their land in exchange for lucrative lease payments and benefits such as lower utility bills. Indeed, Gerardot, who farms 600 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat near Tillman Road in Jefferson Township, received an offer himself in February 2021. He still has the contract.
“I didn’t sign it,” he said.
But other farmers did sign up, despite gaps in information about potential impacts. One farmer regrets having done so, he told the Allen County commissioners during the public comment section of a meeting last month.
Lately, yard signs against the solar installation have sprung up along Tillman Road, and residents have held meetings to gather and dispense information and strategize. Gerardot and his wife, Judy, are using a large sign by the road in front of their barn to oppose the solar plan, which would nearly surround his family farms.
The issue came to a head last week during an Allen County Plan Commission meeting that reached overflow status as about 100 residents participated in a discussion about a zoning ordinance change that would regulate large-scale solar farms differently than small installations.
East Allen County farmer Roger Hadley, who formerly headed the local chapter of the Indiana Farm Bureau, said he understands farmers’ hesitancy about large-scale solar projects.
“Neighbors are very upset,” he said. “I would not want to look out my front window and be seeing beautiful farm ground that will never grow a crop again.”
Southeast Allen County has some of the largest and most prolific stretches of remaining farmland, Hadley said.
But that’s only one side of the story. Solar might benefit older farmers wanting to retire, he said. And landowner rights are also important.
“We do not feel anybody (in government) should tell us what to do with our land.”
Big business
Behind the local solar proposal are several companies, but one interested in the Monroeville area is EDP Renewables. Chris Beasley, project manager, said the Indianapolis company is the largest developer, owner and operator of solar and wind power installations in Indiana, with one project completed and one starting construction this fall.
EDP has signed up 1,500 acres in Jefferson Township, he said. The company’s installations vary from 600 to 1,200 acres, although not all the acreage holds solar panels.
Another company promoting the Monroeville area online is solarcollab.com. The company uses far-flung addresses – in South Carolina; London; Paris; and Sofia, Bulgaria.
Its website says it’s looking for at least 10 acres of flat, unobstructed ground to mount solar panels. The company also says it’s committed to a “low-cost, fast-track model” using a crowdfunding model to develop the installations, which will deliver two to five megawatts of electricity. Five megawatts is enough to power 1,000 homes in a year.
The company allows land owners to participate in the ownership of the solar project. But it noted earlier this year that it was “not offering or advertising any securities to the general public.”
Installing large-scale solar in Indiana has become a competitive race.
In Clinton County northwest of Indianapolis, AES Indiana is working on an 1,800-acre installation. East of Muncie, EDP just finished a 1,400-acre solar farm in Randolph County – a project promoted to local farmers as a model of the technology.
The biggest of the Indiana projects is 13,000 acres of panels on land in Starke and Pulaski counties in northwest Indiana. The Mammoth Solar project plans to sell power to American Electric Power in Columbus, Ohio.
The Solar Energy Industries Association, a pro-solar policy group, said in an online report that Indiana jumped to sixth in the nation for solar installations in 2021, with large-scale utility-level solar leading the gains. The state has 1,366 megawatts installed but stands to gain 5,625 more in the next five years, the report says.
James Wolff, director of the Purdue Extension-Allen County, said in an email the extension service does not take a position on solar ordinances. The extension compiles resources on renewable energy sources to help local policymakers make “educated decisions.” And the university is researching ways that land can hold solar installations and coexist with agriculture.
Wolff, who serves on the Allen County Plan Commission, agrees that the eastern part of the county can be considered prime farm ground because of large contiguous tracts with high-yield crop potential from good soil texture for holding nutrients. That could be said for much of Allen County, he said.
The Allen County Comprehensive Plan has as one goal the preservation and protection of good farmland. Developers must say how they plan to do that in a questionnaire submitted with rezoning requests and primary development plans.
“Without knowing the actual land to be used, I cannot comment much more on how prime the land is and if the production capacity may be the best use of the ground,” Wolff said.
New zoning rules
The attendance of the solar farm opponents at last month’s county commissioners’ meeting led to action when the three-member panel learned the county had little regulation on the books governing large-scale solar.
The commissioners asked the Department of Planning Services to research the issues and come up with a proposed regulation. Ben Roussel, department executive director, said people opposing and promoting the east Allen solar farm have been visiting the department for information in recent months. But, he said, “We have not received an application for a solar farm.”
The department has developed a proposed regulation to change the definition of ground-mounted solar panels. Current zoning provisions allow solar panels as a special use in any zoning classification with Board of Zoning Appeals approval, but makes no distinction between small installations and large ones.
The proposed amendment allows no more than 500 panels per parcel of land, and the installation cannot exceed a ground coverage of 20,000 square feet – roughly a half-acre. The panels must be “associated with an accessory to a permitted primary buildings.”
The measure would require large projects to receive permission through use variances, which are granted through a public hearing before the county zoning appeals board.
The new zoning provision had a public hearing Thursday.
EDP’s Beasley said the amendment would make it much more difficult, if not impossible, to install large-scale solar. The installations likely would not meet one of the use variance’s provisions called a legal test. The provision requires companies to show that the land did not have any other uses already permitted by the zoning.
The Jefferson Township land, Beasley said, is extremely attractive for an EDP solar installation. The land is very close to the Maples switchyard near Tillman Road. The facility – a type of substation without transformers that is used to make electrical connections and interconnections – is affiliated with Indiana Michigan Power and its parent company AEP.
Solar-generated electricity would be relatively easy to run to the site and provide a ready market -- and EDP would not have to build such a facility, which would save the company “millions of dollars,” Beasley said. “It creates a unique opportunity.”
Questions remain
Several weeks ago, some of the residents grappling with the Monroeville area proposal went to see the solar project in Randolph County in east-central Indiana. They found ground surrounded by a chain-link fence and barbed wire.
“It looked like a prison,” said Denny Sturzenberger, a Jefferson Township resident.
The southeast Allen opponents said installing panels likely would require gravel and possibly concrete that would be hard to remove, alter drainage and affect soil quality – a situation making it next to impossible to convert a solar farm back to crops.
Judy Gerardot, who presented a petition with 782 signatures at Thursday’s meeting, said she doesn’t like the aesthetics of the solar installation, but she’s also worried about unanswered questions.
What hazardous chemicals or heavy metals are in the panels, and could they leach? Will the panels give off heat? Harm wildlife or degrade their habitat? Pollute groundwater? What if there’s a fire? What happens to the materials at the end of their life?
Gerardot said opponents are suggesting the county find non-farm ground if it wants large-scale solar installations. Beasley said EDP wants the county to consider a full ordinance that would handle issues such as setbacks, buffering and drainage.
The county commissioners Friday said they believe the definition change for solar installations is sufficient.
Commission President Nelson Peters, a Republican, said at this point, commissioners have to side with the plan commission.
“It sounds to me they are comfortable with what’s been proposed,” he said.
Beasley said EDP will continue to work with county officials and the community in hopes of a favorable outcome. “I think this (project) is an incredible opportunity,” he said.