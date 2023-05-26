Last day water balloon fight May 26, 2023 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cooper Nees, right, braces himself for impact as Elliott Beverly provides defense Friday afternoon during the annual last day water balloon fight between Oak View and Perry Hill Elementary Schools. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last day water balloon fight Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Carroll students take play to independent stage after school cancellation Two hurt in Fort Wayne restaurant shooting Zach Edey Decision: Will he stay or will he go? 'Rachael Ray' bids farewell to daytime TV on Wednesday Ants depart Coliseum, home for 15 seasons: Impact on the venue Stocks Market Data by TradingView