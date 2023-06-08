Laverne Avenue between State Boulevard and Forest Avenue will be closed, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
Please be advised that beginning Monday June 12, 2023 will be closed to through traffic between
This closure is needed for utility work.
O’Neal Excavating will be performing the work and weather permitting is anticipating it will be completed Friday June 16, 2023.
O’Neal crews will be responsible for the placement and maintenance of all construction signs and barricades in the work zone.
For further information or for problems that may develop contact the Right of Way Department at 427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org for additional information.