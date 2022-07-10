“Elvis” is driving moviegoers to theaters – a fact not lost on vendor Joanna Kirkman.
So, the Fort Wayne used-goods hawker placed poster portraits of the King of rock ’n’ roll front and center Saturday.
“Yeah, we’ve sold a few already,” said the former BAE Systems employee, 45, who made a lifestyle change during the pandemic and quit her job. “I have a small child and my husband works, so it was just something we chose. Now, I’m doing this.”
The annual two-day flea market draws thousands as part of the Three Rivers Festival. The event continues today.
Tons of visitors Saturday enjoyed the beautiful weather while eyeballing a hodgepodge of goods, including furniture, clothing, jewelry, toys and a multitude of other doodads scattered about in tent stations at the park.
According to the The National Flea Market Association, more than 1,100 flea markets are active in the United States, comprising about 2.2 million vendors who ring up more than $30 billion in sales each year.
Kirkman has been at it only for a year or so and says she didn’t know what to expect. But traffic was steady Saturday.
“We get our goods from estate sales, auctions, garage sales … just about anywhere,” she said.
Retiree Sue Griffin, 77, is a flea market veteran, selling perfume, clothing, pipes, shoes and other items, including a pair of black-and-white Nike basketball leather high-tops.
“They’re like new because my grandson is growing so fast, he had to get a bigger size,” the Fort Wayne woman said of the size 12 shoes priced at $40. “He’s 6-foot-2 and isn’t on the high school basketball team. He’s a band geek.”
Lawton Flea Market promoter Steve Meyer said the event is more than 35 years old and grew out of a need to eliminate an unsavory element that frequented the Three Rivers Festival in its early days.
“There were bikers, prostitutes and stuff like that going on, so they started the flea market hoping to push them out,” said Meyer, who touts the event with his wife, Jenn. “It’s more like a family (atmosphere) now.”
Decatur retiree Kevin Burdette helps his partner, Carla Mattingly, each year at the market. One of the best things about pitching in is vendors get first dibs on goods, he said.
“We’re always buying from each other,” Burdette said. “We’re either taking things back to the booth or back home.”
Home.
That’s where Joe Neumann wanted to be, well in a way.
“I’d rather be golfing,” joked the 67-year-old who tried to wait patiently on his wife while she shopped. “I send pictures (on the phone) to show her what’s out here, but that’s not enough. She has to come, so I just wait on the sidelines for her. It’s not so bad.”