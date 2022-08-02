For the third time, Kennisha Jackson, 21, is on trial for the Jan. 14, 2020, murder of Diquan Meriwether, 19.
Opening statements and witnesses for the prosecution began this morning. Both sides agreed Meriwether had gone to Jackson’s home that afternoon to collect money for marijuana.
Jackson was 19 at the time.
According to Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Kamia Gatakala, a surveillance video from outside the house shows Meriwether being driven to the house. He opens the screen door and goes in, and two minutes later he comes out without his hoodie, clutching his chest and holding the other hand up to the car.
Defense attorney Donald Swanson said Meriwether was on a mission to get money that Jackson owed him and got physical.
“If he had not invaded my client’s residence and had not battered her, we would not be here today.” Swanson said.
The first time the case went to trial in October 2020, the trial was postponed due to questions about evidence that Swanson planned to present but prosecutors hadn’t seen.
The second time, almost a year ago, the jury couldn’t reach a verdict, and a mistrial was called Aug. 11.