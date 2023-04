Jake the Diamond Dog attempts a leaping catch as TinCaps pitcher Nick Thwaits looks on Monday during the team’s practice at Parkview Field. Monday was the first day at a professional stadium with active players for the new canine in the role. Jake, who will be at tonight’s Meet the Team Night from 5 to 8 p.m., entertains baseball fans by delivering the game ball to the pitcher, shagging foul balls, taking water and towels to the umps, playing batboy and catching flying discs.