Chris Osborne, district representative for FIRST Robotics Competition, speaks with students at North Side High School during a “rookie quick build” session Tuesday. They learned engineering skills needed for competitive robot building.
Photos by Arman Johnson | For The Journal Gazette
Osborne describes components of a pulley system. The students built a miniature robot to ease into the engineering demands of the competition season.
Arman Johnson | For The Journal Gazette
Students participate in an icebreaker during Tuesday’s meeting.