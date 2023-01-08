A murmur swept through a History Center audience Sunday in reaction to a tidbit lecturer Robyn Zimmerman revealed about the Allen County Courthouse.
A recent survey of the facility's artwork valued it at $42 million.
"This community really is so lucky to have the (Allen County Courthouse Preservation) Trust, to have this beautiful National Historic Landmark," said Zimmerman, the trust's executive director.
A nonprofit, the trust was established in 1994 and ensures the courthouse's historical integrity, including its original artwork, furnishings and finishes. Appraisal of the artwork was conducted for insurance purposes.
Zimmerman spoke about the courthouse and its restoration for about 45 minutes Sunday as part of the history museum's free monthly lecture series. The partially filled venue offered seating for about 100 people along with an option to attend virtually.
Designed by Brentwood Tolan, the courthouse was completed in 1902 and cost about $800,000, Zimmerman said. In comparison, she said, the price tag for most county courthouses at that time ranged from about $50,000 to $85,000. The less expensive buildings used catalogue artwork while Allen County's facility featured original pieces by carvers, sculptors and painters.
Tolan, who had studied art, brought artists from the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago to interpret various themes in the building, Zimmerman said. She shared photographs of a courtroom with art focused on city and state history and another room that highlighted Native Americans.
Artists were invited to touch up their work about 15 years after the courthouse opened, Zimmerman said, and the facility was later spruced up by workers from the Works Projects Administration. President Franklin Roosevelt's work-relief program employed more than 8.5 million people who built infrastructure such as bridges, roads, public buildings and public parks.
Unfortunately, Zimmerman said, workers covered the courthouse's decorative coffered ceilings with pink and green house paint.
"So for decades, the lawyers who practiced in here, the people who worked in the building, that is what they saw," Zimmerman said.
Soot from coal that heated the building also caused damage, she said. But an $8.6 million restoration effort from 1995 to 2002 returned the courthouse and its artwork to their former glory.
Zimmerman recalled the conversations the trust had with conservators during the hiring process.
"Some of those initial phone calls started out like, 'Where are you from? Where is this building located?' " Zimmerman said. "Then they got here. They, too, (could) appreciate the jewel that we had."
Having toured most of Indiana's 92 counties and their courthouses, Carol Koehl of Fort Wayne is convinced the Allen County Courthouse is among the finest statewide.
Besides Marion County, Koehl said, "this is the best."
Koehl and her husband, who didn't attend Sunday's lecture, enjoy learning stories about courthouses throughout the state, she said, noting Zimmerman's talk provided additional insight into the local landmark.
"You always learn something," Koehl said.
Zimmerman described some of the more recent restoration projects, including one involving the stained-glass panels in the dome that towers 110 feet above the main rotunda. The 2017 work required the removal and reinstallation of the 200-pound panels.
Now, Zimmerman said, efforts are underway to maintain the encaustic tile floor designed by Herman Mueller of Zanesville, Ohio. An estimated 10% of the tiles – about 1,300 – need to be replaced, she said, but it's difficult to find a manufacturer who can reproduce the flooring. The search began in 2020.
An audience member asked Zimmerman about maintenance of the courthouse's scagliola, a faux marble that uses a unique coloring process. A conservator helps with small repairs, Zimmerman said, but courthouse workers deserve a lot of credit.
"I think now the people who work there know how special it is," Zimmerman said. "Some of those things that happened to the scagliola before probably would never happen again. We wouldn't hang drapes over it. We wouldn't use harsh chemicals on it."