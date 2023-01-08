If You Go

The 2022-23 George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series continues through June. The events are free to the public and begin at 2 p.m. at the History Center, 302 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne.

These are the remaining scheduled speakers and topics:

• Feb. 5 – Aisha Arrington, The Persistent Movement of the Urban League

• March 5 – Ben Eisbart, Sweetwater Sound: An Entrepreneurial Miracle

• April 2 – Kayleen Reusser, Voices from Vietnam: Stories of War

• May 7 – Jeff Bauermeister, Racing Homing Pigeons in Fort Wayne – A Lost Sport

• June 4 – Ray Boomhower and Geoff Paddock, Browne and Hartke: Two Views on the Vietnam War

Those wanting to attend virtually should contact administration@fwhistorycenter.org with an email including their name, email address and whether they are a History Center member.