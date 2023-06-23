Police in Allen County are continuing to investigate a head-on crash that left five people in critical condition Thursday in Leo.
Officers said they responded to a two-vehicle collision about 2:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Schlatter Road.
They found the victims suffering from injuries after two cars struck each other, said Adam Griffith, spokesman for the Allen County Sheriff's Department.
An adult and two children were in one vehicle, and two teens in the other, he said.
No further information was released.