After Katrina Priest left her abusive then-husband, her youngest daughter withdrew and barely spoke.
Her daughter, Lexi, eventually began to find her voice, through counseling and family support – and a connection with animals.
In 2017, Priest founded an organization to help other children heal from trauma. This year, that organization – Lexi’s Voice – is the Fort Wayne Rotary Club’s nonprofit partner for its Big Easy Fall Fest.
Priest spoke to the Rotary Club meeting at Parkview Field, the same venue that will house the fundraiser from 4:30 until 8 p.m. on Sept. 27. She told the Rotarians about the nonprofit’s work in the community, often through animal-centric therapies.
About 75 children receive packets and lesson plans from Lexi’s Voice, Priest said, and around 35 children actively attend events.held by the organization.
She said the group’s greatest need is volunteers to help with events, which are held throughout the Fort Wayne area. Some of the animal-related outings are held at Blackstone Ranch in southwest Allen County and Hooley horseback riding center.
Lexi’s Voice makes sure to schedule backup plans as well, Priest said, as participants have “had enough disappointment.”
Priest said the program allows children to meet the animals and spend time with the ones they feel most comfortable with.
She spoke to the importance of animals in helping heal from trauma.
“We don’t always have the words,” Priest said. “We do our best, and we use words, but that’s not always what gets through.”
It’s different for every child in the program, Priest said, and Lexi’s Voice is flexible according to each participant’s needs.
“Our lesson plans and our agendas sometimes just get crumpled up, because we didn’t stick to any of it … ,” Priest said. “It’s just about what they need and what they’re going through and how they’re processing it. It’s just being there for them.”
The Rotary’s Big Easy Fall Fest will be at Parkview Field, and tickets cost $50. Proceeds will go to Lexi’s Voice and toward scholarships for Interact students at New Tech High School and Homestead High School.