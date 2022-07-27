Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate James Sceniak is challenging his major party rivals to three debates.
Sceniak announced the formal challenge Tuesday in a news release. In a statement, he said Hoosiers deserve to know where Indiana’s senate hopefuls stand on the issues.
“As a voter, you value your vote. You should vote for the option that best aligns with your own principles,” Sceniak said. “Demand three debates, which are a necessary part of the electoral process.”
He also compared debates to job interviews during the hiring process and said voters “have a right to question and understand the record of the current incumbent,” Republican Sen. Todd Young.
A Goshen native, Sceniak faces Young and Democratic candidate Tom McDermott in November’s general election.