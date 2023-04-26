The intersection of Liberty Mills and Homestead roads will have intermittent lane restrictions Thursday while crews make changes to the traffic signal, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Changes are being made to signal timing to separate turning movements for traffic flow, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement. It said drivers should be prepared for changes and new traffic patterns when going through the intersection.
For questions or to report problems, contact the department at traffic@cityoffortwayne.org.