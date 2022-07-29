Allen County residents won’t see a referendum on issuing up to $98.5 million in Allen County Public Library bonds on the ballot in November.
The referendum was discussed as a way to pay for the library’s extensive facilities master plan, which was adopted in late April. But no one formally objected to the borrowing, so a referendum became unnecessary, said Susan Baier, library executive director.
The facilities plan includes building new library branches in the Huntertown area, in Aboite Township and on the north and southeast sides of Fort Wayne. The two new Fort Wayne libraries would replace the existing Dupont and Shawnee locations.
The plan also calls for the Georgetown branch to be expanded or for a new building to be constructed nearby if expansion isn’t feasible. The Waynedale, Hessen Cassel and Grabill branches would all see renovations and/or small-scale expansions. Small-scale changes are also planned for other branches.
The building projects will likely take eight to 11 years, library board officials said this year.
Library officials published a May 3 public legal notice setting out the procedure for contesting the financing plan. Those against the bond issue had 30 days to collect at least 500 valid signatures of county residents on petitions and turn them in to county election officials in order to force a referendum.
But that did not happen, Baier said Friday. She added she was informed by election officials in an early June email there were no petitions filed.
The bond issue now will need to be approved only by Allen County Council, Baier said. She said it’s unclear when that vote will occur, but it likely will be in the next few months.
People who oppose the bond issue can persuade council members to vote against it, said attorney Pete Mallers of Fort Wayne, the library’s general counsel. But there will be no direct way for the general public to defeat borrowing via the bond.
Martin Seifert, capital projects chairman, said Thursday library officials are determining construction plan details and staging for the projects and the financing. Issuing more than one bond hasn’t been ruled out.
Baier said library officials plan to use the next few weeks to gather more public input and present the plan to more organizations. The library plans to designate about $26 million in savings and expected funds from the sale of library properties toward the projects.
She said groups who’d like to hear more details about the project or individuals with questions or comments can reach her at librarydirector@acpl.org. The facilities master plan – 200 pages long – is online at youracpl.org.
The plan was completed before Allen County residents faced the prospect of needing to spend up to $350 million on a new jail because of a mandate from a federal judge, who ruled the current facility violated prisoners’ constitutional rights.
How the two expenses will mesh is unclear.
A library consultant in June said a homeowner with a homestead assessed at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $1.10 a month or $13.17 a year from the bond issue. For a homeowner at the county’s median assessed value of $136,700, the monthly increase would be $1.90 a month or $22.76 a year. For those who own commercial properties, including rental homes, the increases would be higher.
Baier said residents appear willing to invest in branches.
“People are really showing overwhelming support for the libraries,” she said.