A nearly floor-to-ceiling projection of an Abraham Lincoln portrait greets visitors to the downtown Allen County Public Library’s Lincoln Collection showcase.
Lately, it has been joined by another portrait, this one of famed Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
The additional portrait underscores the start of the first themed special exhibit at the library’s Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – one focusing on Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned from arriving Union soldiers that slaves were now free.
Last year, Juneteenth became a federal holiday June 19 but is officially marked this year on June 20 because June 19 is on a Sunday.
The new holiday is an appropriate time to display some of the library’s collection of thousands of Lincoln-affiliated artifacts, said Jessie Cortesi, senior Lincoln librarian who helped curate on the Juneteenth exhibit.
“The abolitionist (items are) such a big part of his legacy – he’s known as ‘The Great Emancipator,’ ” she said. “I always wanted to do an exhibit like this because it’s a significant part of our collection. … It really tells the story.”
The new exhibit features display cases with original documents, books and images from the abolitionist and Civil War eras. A virtual component allows visitors to see items that have been digitized and might be too fragile to display.
Among them are copies of the Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery. But the exhibit also has items about significant people in the movement to end slavery, the Civil War and slavery itself.
On display is one of the earliest items in the collection – an actual bill of sale for “a Negro woman named Lucy, aged 25 years, slave for life,” who was being “imported” to Louisiana from Virginia for $400. The item is dated 1829.
That display also includes several images known as cartes de visite, which feature photographs of people from the abolitionist movement. The cards were about the size of baseball trading cards and were collected and exchanged during the early days of photography.
Among the cartes are two with images of Black men. One is dignified-looking, well-dressed in a three-piece suit. The other man displays scars on his back from repeated beatings.
Also on display are two books believed to be first editions – Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” and Frederick Douglass’ autobiography, “My Bondage and My Freedom.” An abolitionist songbook rounds out the items.
The library’s artifacts came from an extensive collection amassed by Lincoln National Corp., which was founded in Fort Wayne in 1905, and the late Ian Rolland, its chief executive officer. For many years, the items were housed in the Lincoln Museum, the company’s Fort Wayne headquarters before its 1999 move to Radnor, Pennsylvania. The building has been repurposed as Citizens Square.
The collection now resides in two locations, said Curt Witcher, ACPL’s special collections director. Three-dimensional artifacts are in the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis, while the local library houses documents, books and images.
The items were previously kept in an office in the library’s basement, but after two years of preparation, the Rolland Center at the east end of the library’s main hall was opened in January.
Witcher said the center cost about $2 million and was funded largely with donations. The value of the entire collection – at the library and the state museum – is estimated at about $30 million, he said.
Witcher said one of his favorite items is a copy of a notice of the Emancipation Proclamation no bigger than a business card.
“There must have been a perceived need to get these out,” he said, adding he imagines they might have been carried to Galveston by the Union soldiers so they could be handed to people the soldiers encountered.
“I just think that is a neat tie” to Juneteenth, he said.
The Rolland Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The exhibit, which is free, opened Thursday.
The exhibit is expected to continue for at least four weeks, Cortesi said.