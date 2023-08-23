More than 8,500 people responded to a survey the Allen County Public Library will use to help with strategic planning, and many of the responses were favorable, according to a Wednesday news release.
“We are so astounded by the response from our community,” Susan Baier, the library system’s executive director, said in a statement. “We know Allen County cares deeply about its library system, but we just could not believe how many people took the time to share their thoughtful suggestions and experiences with us. It is so critical to our work and we took every word to heart.”
The survey received more feedback than any prior ACPL community survey, the news release said, and provided crucial data as the library embarks on strategic planning.
Survey results showed more than 88% of respondents were “likely” or “very likely” to recommend the library to a family member, friend or colleague. The news release also said the vast majority of respondents rated the library as “good or “very good” in the areas of staff assistance, collection of books and resources, facility cleanliness and comfort, library website and online services, and availability of computers and internet access.
The online survey was conducted July 20 through Aug. 9.
Not surprisingly, the primary use of the library was to borrow books (77%). But many respondents indicated other key reasons to use the library including:
• 30% (2,500+ respondents) Download e-books, audiobooks, and/or music
• 27% (2,300+ respondents) Borrow other items (e.g. DVDs, video games, puzzles, Library of Things, seeds, etc.)
• 19% (1,600+ respondents) Attend events and/or programs
• 17% (1,400+ respondents) Use computers and/or the internet•
14% (1,200+ respondents) Read or study
12% (1,000+ respondents) Conduct research
10% (800+ respondents) Use the Genealogy Center at the Main Library
8% (600+ respondents) Use study and/or meeting rooms
Although the library’s physical collection of books and materials is still a key component, the survey results showed digital assets, programing, and creating spaces for gathering are also critical services, officials said.
One survey question asked respondents to name one thing the library should continue. After reviewing results, the library identified the following trends as things the community expects it to continue:
• Protecting the freedom to read
• Maintaining a diverse collection of physical books
• Expanding e-books, audio books and streaming access
• Focusing on youth spaces and programing, including the Summer Reading Program, storytimes and Storyscape
• Providing free access to services
• Conducting outreach to underserved populations, including the elderly, disabled, minority, immigrant and refugee communities
• Supporting genealogy research
Ben Eisbart, chairman of the library’s board, said the survey results indicate the system is on the right track.
“It shows us that the community values our core work and that the places where we are putting concerted efforts – our collection, our staff, our programs and our facilities – are having a real impact that is appreciated and utilized on a large scale,” he said in a statement.