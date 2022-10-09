Some people visit libraries in search of books or to attend a class on genealogy or workshop on cooking.
Others use the library as a sanctuary, a safe place to stay when they have nowhere else to go.
The Allen County Public Library system welcomes them all, said Susan Baier, executive director.
“Anyone who uses the library is our patron,” Baier said. “This is what libraries do. We connect people with the resources they need to succeed, whether that’s coming for a story time or finding a book or needing help with a more serious challenge.”
Nationally, in big cities and small towns, many libraries now offer help accessing housing, food stamps, medical care and sometimes even showers or haircuts. Librarians, in turn, have been called on to play the role of welfare workers, first responders, therapists and security guards.
Elissa Hardy, who until recently supervised caseworkers providing services in the Denver Public Library system, said some librarians aren’t informed about or prepared for the realities of the job. They enter the profession envisioning the cozy, hushed neighborhood libraries of their youth.
“And that’s what they think they’re walking into,” she said.
Eye on safety
Across the U.S., more than 160,000 librarians are employed in public libraries and schools, universities, museums, government archives and the private sector. But many were ill-prepared for the transformation in clientele as drug addiction, untreated psychosis and a lack of affordable housing have swelled homeless populations in various U.S. cities and suburbs.
Because libraries are open to the public, safety is important. Every Allen County library branch is equipped with security cameras and security is on the clock at the downtown location in addition to the Pontiac, Hessen Cassel, Shawnee, Little Turtle, Tecumseh and Georgetown branches, spokeswoman Aja Michael-Keller said through email.
Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne Police Department’s public information officer, said the department doesn’t work directly with the main library location because it employs a private security company. But FWPD’s downtown bike unit responds to all businesses in the area, including the library.
“I don’t recall anything major happening at any of our libraries,” he said. “We’ve never had any major issues.”
Webb said there are places available for people to go, but guidelines might keep people from seeking them out.
“We have the shelter downtown, but at a lot of those warming centers and shelters, there’s rules,” he said. “You can’t be impaired. And some don’t want to abide by those rules so they gravitate to the local businesses, the library being one of them.”
Jamie Long, spokeswoman for Eckhart Public Library in Auburn, said security was bulked up there after an arson in 2017.
“There was incredibly extensive damage,” Long said of the fire. “The building had to be rebuilt from the inside out.”
Resulting improvements in areas such as technology, though, were beneficial. The library building has a more “extensive security system,” designed to enhance safety while allowing open spaces and visibility, she said.
Library staff review safety procedures regularly, including annual active shooter drills.
“No one wants to do an active shooter drill,” she said. “But if we don’t do this, we don’t have the training to respond in the right ways. … Libraries are easier to get into than a courthouse or a school.”
Garrett Public Library has security cameras monitoring the building and premises; video footage can be reviewed if needed. The library, Executive Director Nicholas Stephan said, abides by a required minimum number of staff to keep the facility safe for employees and patrons.
Stephan said that although there are guidelines for behavior, libraries are neutral places.
“As far as I’m concerned, (the guidelines) primarily revolve around making sure you’re not a disruption to those around you trying to use the library,” he said. “And other than that, there’s no wrong reason to be in the library.”
Saving lives
Sometimes patrons aren’t intentionally being disruptive, but might be in a life-or-death situation, such as an overdose. Allen County library staffers are trained to use naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan. It’s an emergency drug that can be administered to stop an opioid overdose.
In fact, the local library system offers “opioid rescue kits” as a means to reverse opioid overdoses, Baier said. The naloxone is available to the public from outside the library, allowing people to operate under anonymity.
“It can be intimidating to come up to a desk and ask a librarian for Narcan,” she said. “This was a way people wouldn’t be put in that position.”
Kits are available at the main, Little Turtle, Waynedale, Hessen Cassel and New Haven locations. Branches were chosen by referencing Overdose Lifeline maps that showed where EMS uses naloxone the most.
The local library system also hosts the Handing Out Hope Resource Fair at the downtown location every third Wednesday of the month. The event supports those struggling with addiction, said Nathaniel Burnard, the manager.
“It connects people with those support mechanisms they need to succeed,” he said. “It’s a really awesome event.”
The Garrett library staff isn’t trained in naloxone, Stephan said, but he recognizes the utility and importance of the medication.
Naloxone isn’t available on-site at the Eckhart library either, Long said. But she is pursuing it and expects it to be available in the future. She said it’s helpful that patrons aren’t far from care because the library is less than a mile from the Auburn Fire Department and less than 2 miles from Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
“Substance use issues are … something that we don’t see that often in our area,” she said. “But that does not mean that it is not there. It’s just not something that is overtly visible.”
Other issues patrons face can range from substance abuse, self-harm, housing and food insecurities, and family troubles, Burnard said.
“With some of the situations, there’s an intensity to it,” he said. “It can get heavy. Of course, there’s a payoff to helping people get access to services for what they’re struggling with. It’s not without its challenges; there are a variety of challenges that prevent access to what they want.”
Safety net shrinks
Libraries act as the front door to access many social services as resources dwindle, Baier said.
“The social safety net is shrinking,” she said. “It was especially exacerbated during COVID when places people relied on were closed and they had nowhere to go.”
Allen County libraries were closed to the public for about a month post-lockdown but reopened after a month on a limited basis with scheduled appointments and curb-side services.
Before Baier came to Fort Wayne in January 2021, she was director for the McCracken County Public Library in Paducah, Kentucky, where she saw the same issues.
“There’s a narrative out there that this is an urban issue,” she said. “It’s not, it’s a library issue. This is not unique to urban areas. This impacts rural areas just as much.”
The Allen County library staff gets regular training with educators who work with crisis intervention, Burnard said.
They also have connections with local services and nonprofits for support.
“They do take advantage of the resources, and that’s one of the most exciting things at the library,” he said. “Our patrons are excited and willing to use the resources we offer – things they didn’t have access to prior to coming to us.”
The Eckhart library staff works with local organizations, including DeKalb County Fortify Life, on short- and long-term solutions to meet community needs.
“Together, our focus is to ensure there’s an active response not only to whatever the current need is, but also the future,” Long said.
“There are times when it gets really, really intense and frustrating for all parties involved,” she said.
“Especially when there’s a lot of organizations that are working so hard, but there are also a lot of organizations that are near or at capacity.”
All are welcome
Sometimes meeting people’s needs can be tough when they aren’t transparent, Stephan said.
“We often don’t know the specifics about why someone is there, and that’s OK, we don’t need to know,” he said. “But that doesn’t always empower us to help if we don’t know. We have to rely on them to self-identify.”
Helping patrons with such serious challenges can be a drain on staff.
Compassion fatigue, the emotional and physical exhaustion sometimes experienced by caretaking or helping others, is a concern, Baier said.
“If you’re on an airplane and the oxygen masks come down, you have to put yours on first,” she said. “There’s no way to help others if you aren’t helping yourself first.”
To help staff cope with stress, the Allen County library system provides training and a free membership to a meditation app.
“It might seem like a trite little thing,” Baier said. “But it can actually really help.”
The burden of helping is overshadowed by the importance of the library’s role in the community, Long said. The library isn’t merely in the book business.
“Libraries are one of the last places in our communities where you can go there without any expectation of commerce,” she said.
“No matter if you own a business or only have the shirt on your back, you’ll be equally as welcome.”