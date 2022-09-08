Library work Sep 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email After repairing wiring Wednesday, Allen County Public Library maintenance technician Eric Miller stands in a lit-up display case in front of the main library’s children’s collection. Richard Sitler | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hard work shines through at library Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne couple charged with sex trafficking teens Johnny Appleseed Festival will see 'big change' this month Man dies in motorcycle crash in Fort Wayne Furniture retailer celebrates Glenbrook opening Some religious denominations support abortion rights Stocks Market Data by TradingView