Finding a pool to relax in might be tougher for many people during this year’s Memorial Day weekend activities.
Because of a lack of lifeguards, public pools are delaying opening dates, shortening hours and closing some days.
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation plans to open Northside and McMillen parks’ pools June 3, Deputy Director Chuck Reddinger said. The department hasn’t set hours and days of operation yet. Northside is at 2400 Parnell Avenue and McMillen is at 3901 Abbott St.
The New Haven-Adams Township Parks and Recreation Department also plans to open Jury Pool next weekend, but it will be closed Mondays. Waiting until after Memorial Day gives more time to get staff, said Mike Clendenen, parks superintendent.
The indoor Helen P. Brown Natatorium, which is open all year and part of the Fort Wayne Community Schools district, is cutting hours.
“We’re all in the same boat,” Clendenen said.
Jenny Barney, supervisor of the aquatics department for Fort Wayne Parks, said applicants for lifeguard jobs has dwindled the last seven to eight years, which is a national trend.
That’s a drastic change from when Barney started as a lifeguard in 1997.
“It was crazy how many guards we had,” Barney said. “We would turn people away.”
Barney said the local parks department had 18 lifeguards last week but need at least 24 to safely open both pools.
In the past, lifeguards often started when they turn 16 or as an attendant at 15 and returned every summer, she said.
Now many teens complete internships their sophomore year of college instead of senior year, she said. As a teacher, Barney also knows some high schoolers are on the road with travel sports, and she hears working isn’t a top priority for kids, she said.
Clendenen said siblings of lifeguards used to apply, but that also isn’t happening.
“I think it’s a trend,” Clendenen said. “A lot of kids don’t need to work.”
Many 17- and 18-year-olds don’t have driver’s licenses to get to jobs and don’t care, he said. As of last week, Jury Pool had close to the 18 to 20 lifeguards it needs, but the parks department is also searching for 60 to 70 seasonal employees for admission, swim lessons and concessions.
This year, Jury Pool is expected to close at 7 p.m., an hour earlier than it did last year, Clendenen said.
Liz Caywood, director of the Helen P. Brown Natatorium, said her facility used to open at 5 a.m., but now opens at 9:30 a.m. or later. The natatorium needs 35 lifeguards and has about 13 for the year-round facility.
“It used to be a status job,” Caywood said.
The natatorium opens to the public, and it also hosts the swim and dive teams from the Fort Wayne district, all the parochial schools and Canterbury School, she said. It also gives swim lessons.
“We’ve actually had to cut back on some of our offerings this year,” Caywood said.
All three pools offer paid training. Jury Pool uses Red Cross training, while the Fort Wayne facilities use Ellis & Associates. Caywood said the Ellis’ training is internationally recognized, and people can go on to Disney resorts or Gaywood Resorts (Opryland) with the training.
Although lifeguards are usually high school or college students, the pools hire all ages.
Caywood said the natatorium has a lifeguard in his 60s, and Barney said the Fort Wayne parks department has hired 65-year-olds and had a woman who did it into her 70s.
The natatorium pays $13 an hour to start and up to $15, Caywood said. Shifts can last for eight hours or about two.
Jury Pool lifeguard pay went from $12.50 an hour last year to $14 this year, Clendenen said. As seasonal employees, lifeguards can work up to 70 hours a week.
College students have liked that in the past, Clendenen said. But having Mondays off seems to be a draw now.
At Fort Wayne, the pay starts at $15 an hour and goes up to $17, Barney said. However, they’re also offering an incentive of up to $600 if lifeguards meet requirements through the season.
Those interested in the lifeguard jobs can apply at:
www.cityoffortwayne.org/jobs-with-the-city/posting/1758/lifeguard.html
www.newhaven.in.gov/269/Jury-Pool
www.fortwayneschools.org and use the word natatorium in the browse job listings search bar under the employment tab area.