The 24th season of the Lifetime Sports Academy wrapped up today with an award ceremony at McMillen Park for kids and parents.
More than 800 participants in 2022 and over 30,500 since its inception developed skills in golf, tennis and swimming. Group lessons were offered to boys and girls, ages 7 to 18 for seven weeks in June and July. Lessons focused on skill development.
Each year, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department provides certified coaching and trained professionals who direct lessons in swimming, tennis and golf.
This year, 1,613 golf lessons, 1,039 tennis lessons and 317 swim lessons were given.
Participants had opportunities to earn new tennis rackets and golf clubs.