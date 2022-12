Franke Park gets lit up Monday evening for Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights. The 2-mile route features 150 scenes containing roughly 650,000 LED holiday lights. It’s open daily through Dec. 31. Hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 per personal vehicle, $20 per 15-passenger van and $40 for a bus or trolley.