Police arrested Wednesday a man they suspect shot and killed a woman in the 1300 block of Lillie Street, a news release said.
Steven Atkins, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday on a preliminary charge of murder for allegedly shooting and killing Kiera Zepke, according to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department. He also faces a charge for a parole violation.
Police were called to Lillie Street about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday after receiving several calls reporting gunfire in the area. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of a residence.
Police identified the victim who died at the scene as Zepke. The Allen County Coroner's Office is expected to release the case and manner of death after performing an autopsy and contacting the next of kin.
Atkins was identified by the Fort Wayne Homicide Unit. The Vice and Narcotics Unit, the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and the Aerial Support Unit assisted in arresting Atkins.
Police were also assisted by the Digital Forensics Unit, Crime Scene Management, the coroner's office and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.