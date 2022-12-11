Boy Scout troops throughout the Fort Wayne area will benefit from a $10 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help scouting programs reach more youth from diverse backgrounds.
Plans to create two full-time positions and up to three part-time positions within the next few months for the Anthony Wayne Area Council of Boy Scouts of America are meant to encourage diversity in local troops. The council has staffers devoted to making scouting available to kids of underserved populations through recruitment and coordinating scouting programs.
The grant is directed at the six Boy Scout councils in Indiana. The Anthony Wayne Area Council, which serves 11 counties including Allen, will receive roughly $1.2 million from the grant, according to John Gliot, the council’s executive director.
The funding, expected next year, and program development will be primarily focused in Allen County, which has 51 scouting programs, with an emphasis on the Fort Wayne area, Gliot said.
Kids in scouts learn how to pitch a tent and light fires, but there are 143 merit badges, which include more obscure activities such as bugling and geocaching.
But the program, Gliot said, is really about leadership development through teaching skills, something he hopes the additional funding can bring to more people in the area.
“The fund is specifically working to bring underserved markets into the scouting community,” he said. “They’re looking for areas of families who are economically challenged, immigrant populations, communities of color, children that experience childhood trauma. (We’re) looking at those markets and how we can get them engaged in the scouting community.”
Traditionally, scouting programs are volunteer-run, usually by parents. The new hires will be running programs for people who aren’t available to volunteer with the scouts but would like to still be involved or have their children involved.
“What we have found in a lot of these underserved markets is that you have a lot of single-parent households,” he said. “Parents that are working a lot of jobs so they don’t really have the time and resources to run a scouting program for their kids.”
The overall plan will roll out over three years. Implementation will start after the new staff is hired, which will begin with recruiting through schools and workforce development programs.
ScoutReach, a recruiting initiative, was very active in Fort Wayne before the COVID-19 pandemic, with almost 900 members, Gliot said.
Phil Ferguson, the former district executive at Anthony Wayne Area Council, ran ScoutReach. He and two other employees ran several programs a week.
“That endowment over the next few years can change lives like you can’t believe,” he said. “The council doesn’t have to worry about the budget piece of it, and it’s just going to extend the reach of the outreach program.”
Ferguson, who is Black, has been involved in scouts since he was 11. He retired from the scouts organization in May but is still volunteering. Ferguson said diversity is desperately needed in the local scouting program.
“It’s disheartening for me to show up at scouting events and there’s no one who looks like me,” he said. “And I can’t understand why. … I can’t understand why Black kids, people of color, cannot or will not embrace the scouting program. I don’t know whether it’s the uniform, I have no idea. But it’s an extremely hard sell.”
Any financial barrier can be taken care of through the ScoutReach program, Ferguson said. Scouts can receive free uniforms, fees waived and transportation. If a parent wants to run a troop, they can also receive Boy Scout activity materials and have fees waived.
“If you want to be in this program, all you have to do is want it bad enough to make a phone call,” he said. “We care enough to be there for these kids.”