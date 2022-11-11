Humane Fort Wayne will have adoptable pets at the Lima Road PetSmart from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The local nonprofit agency said it is partnering with PetSmart Charities® for National Adoption Week. Each year, more than 5 million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes.
Humane Fort Wayne said potential pet owners will be given to spend time with animals in need of loving homes in a spacious area. Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products and services they may need.
The Humane Fort Wayne shelter at 4914 S. Hanna St. in Fort Wayne will be closed on Saturday because of the adoption-related event at PetSmart.